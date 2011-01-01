My name is Jeff Skalla. My wife Amy and I have three grown children, a son in law and 2 beautiful granddaughters. We have lived in the Basehor/ Bonner Springs area for the majority of our grown lives. We love our neighbors and can’t wait to promote My Lawn Guy to our community.



I’ve worked as a truck driver in the past and have several years experience as a lawn care technician with a different company. I’m excited to share my knowledge in taking care of your lawn care needs. I’ll always be truthful and fair as well as personal, professional and dependable.



I look forward to working with your family in the future. I’ve been taught that anything worth doing is worth doing right. Thank you from my family to yours!