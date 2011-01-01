Green Grass, Happy Home
Transform your lawn into a vibrant oasis with our expert services
My name is Jeff Skalla. My wife Amy and I have three grown children, a son in law and 2 beautiful granddaughters. We have lived in the Basehor/ Bonner Springs area for the majority of our grown lives. We love our neighbors and can’t wait to promote My Lawn Guy to our community.
I’ve worked as a truck driver in the past and have several y
I’ve worked as a truck driver in the past and have several years experience as a lawn care technician with a different company. I’m excited to share my knowledge in taking care of your lawn care needs. I’ll always be truthful and fair as well as personal, professional and dependable.
I look forward to working with your family in the future. I’ve been taught that anything worth doing is worth doing right. Thank you from my family to yours!
We Provide a full range of services for all of your lawn care needs.
Weekly Lawn Mowing
Our lawn mowing services are designed to keep your lawn healthy, green, well-maintained and looking it's best throughout the year.
This consists of the following:
We offer specific weed control treatments that target and eliminate harmful weeds in your lawn.
Free service calls included with full program!
Mulch helps conserve and extend available water, protects the soil from erosion, reduces competition by suppressing weeds, moderates temperature extremes, and acts as a barrier or visible marker of gardening beds to limit damage by landscape maintenance equipment.
This service includes the delivery and installation of new mulch to your flowerbeds.
No one enjoys picking up branches and twigs, but we can handle that for you!
We do NOT offer tree removal.
Prepare for mulch by doing the following:
Core aeration uses a machine to remove cores or plugs of soil from the lawn. It helps to reduce soil compaction and allows a way for oxygen, water and nutrients to enter the soil. When core aerating, you’re creating holes of a diameter of around ½ to ¾ of an inch. It’s more effective than spike aeration which punches spikes into the lawn. The holes are much smaller and limit the amount of oxygen, water and nutrients.
Contact us for a free quote and to schedule your aeration!
Fall is the best time to overseed!
This is an easy way to fill in bare spots, thicken turf, improve your lawn's appearance and enhance the lawn's ability to fight insects and diseases.
In the fall your new grass won't be exposed to the harsh summer sun and your lawn will be revitalized before cold weather damages your lawn even more.
Contact us for a free quote and to schedule your overseeding!
Let us remove your leaves and keep your lawn beautiful!
By removing the leaves, you're contributing to the health and well-being of the grass throughout the year.
Helps to free trapped moisture; timely leaf disposal allows moisture to escape from the lawn, preventing damaging fungus and mold growth.
Please contact us for further information and pricing.
Snow and ice? No problem, we've got it!
Let our winter services ensure safe accessibility on all hard surfaces at your home.
*Flat rate monthly billing!
We stay in constant communication with our customers until the job is done. To get a free quote, or if you have questions or special requests, just drop us a line.
Basehor, Ks.
Open today
08:00 am – 05:00 pm
